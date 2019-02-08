Giants' John Andreoli: Clears waivers
Andreoli cleared waivers Friday and was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Andreoli will remain with his fourth organization of the offseason after passing through Baltimore, Seattle and Texas. The 28-year-old didn't do much in his debut season, hitting .230/.284/.262 in 67 plate appearances, but he's posted above-average batting lines at the Triple-A level for four straight seasons. He has a chance to be a competent bench player should a roster spot open up.
