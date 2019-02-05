Andreoli was designated for assignment by the Giants on Tuesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Andreoli lasted less than a week on the Giants' 40-man roster, having been claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Friday. He makes way for Jake Barrett, who was acquired in a trade from Arizona in a corresponding move. Andreoli has already spent time with four organizations this offseason (the Orioles, Mariners, Rangers and Giants) and will now hope to be claimed by a fifth team.