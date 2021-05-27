Brebbia (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Sacramento, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Since Brebbia is working his way back from June 2020 Tommy John surgery, he'll likely need to make several appearances for Sacramento before the Giants will consider reinstating him from the 60-day injured list. During his last healthy season in 2019, Brebbia was a dependable arm out of the St. Louis bullpen, making 66 appearances while posting a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 87:27 K:BB in 72.2 innings.