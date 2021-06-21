Brebbia (elbow) pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout in Sunday's 11-2 win over Philadelphia.
Now recovered from his June 2020 Tommy John surgery, Brebbia was able to make his San Francisco debut. He did well in the final inning of a blowout win. The right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he had a 3.59 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 87:27 K:BB and 12 holds across 72.2 innings with St. Louis. He'll likely be eased back into action with low-leverage assignments at first, but he could become a key piece of San Francisco's bullpen in the second half of the season.