The Giants reinstated Brebbia (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Brebbia is ready to make his Giants debut after he opened the season on the shelf while he continued to recover from his June 2020 Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old right-hander was effective during his eight-appearance rehab assignment in the minors, giving up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 11 over seven innings. Now that he's healthy again, Brebbia could emerge as a trusted arm in the bridge to the Giants' primary closing options, Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee.