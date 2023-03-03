Brebbia allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning versus Arizona on Wednesday.

Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Brebbia was having trouble with his timing while focusing on the pitch clock. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey suggested Brebbia simply step off despite the rules limiting pitchers to two disengagements per batter. The right-hander doesn't appear to have an issue with his pace, but adjusting to the new rules is something he'll have to work out in the spring. He was a versatile option for the Giants last season, making 11 of his 76 appearances as an opener while logging a 3.18 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB over 68 innings. He went 6-2 and added 18 holds and four blown saves, so he should be a lock to be in the setup mix to closer Camilo Doval.