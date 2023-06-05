Brebbia will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game in Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants haven't designated a bulk reliever to work behind Brebbia, but Sean Manaea -- who hasn't pitched since last Tuesday -- seems like the most logical option to fill most of the innings out of the bullpen. Brebbia previously served as an opener in front of Manaea for that same game last Tuesday versus the Pirates, giving up a solo home run and retiring two batters before turning the game over to the Giants' relief corps.