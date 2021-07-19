Brebbia (0-1) took his first loss of the year after allowing a run on two hits while striking out a batter over an inning.

Brebbia entered in the bottom half of the seventh trying to preserve a 1-1 tie but was unable to do so. He quickly gave up a leadoff double to Matt Carpenter, who eventually came around to score on a single from Harrison Bader. The Giants were unable to score again, giving Brebbia the loss. The 31-year-old hasn't had a ton of exposure this season. He owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB over 9.2 innings.