The Giants placed Brebbia (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The transaction is merely procedural, as Brebbia isn't expected to be fully cleared for competitive action until the second half of the season while he continues to recover from June 2020 Tommy John surgery. The newly-signed Jake McGee will take Brebbia's spot on the 40-man roster.