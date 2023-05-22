Brebbia is scheduled to serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Monday's game at Minnesota, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Manager Gabe Kapler hasn't formally named a bulk reliever to work behind Brebbia, but based on recent usage, Sean Manaea and Tristan Beck appear to be the most logical options to cover multiple innings out of the bullpen, if needed. Brebbia hasn't recorded more than five outs in any of his 21 appearances on the season and likely won't be tasked with working more than once through the batting order, if that.