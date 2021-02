Breccia (elbow) is currently on a throwing program and hopes to start throwing bullpens in March, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brebbia signed a major-league deal with San Francisco in December after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. While the right-hander won't be ready for Opening Day, he intends to ramp up his throwing program this spring and could return to game action around the halfway point of the 2021 campaign if he progresses well.