Brebbia pitched a perfect inning and struck out two in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Brebbia has yielded runs in just two of his 11 appearances this season, serving mainly in a middle-relief role. The 31-year-old right-hander has a 1.50 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 12 innings. He's added one hold, though he could see more high-leverage work if other members of the Giants' bullpen continue to struggle. Brebbia is still not expected to be in line for many save chances.