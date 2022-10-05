Brebbia will serve as the Giants' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game in San Diego, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brebbia will be making his National League-leading 76th appearance of the season in the finale, including his 11th turn as an opener. Considering Brebbia hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his appearances this season, he'll likely work only an inning or two before giving way to the bullpen. The Giants don't have an obvious candidate to serve as a bulk reliever behind Brebbia, so expect manager Gabe Kapler to treat the season finale as a bullpen day.