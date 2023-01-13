Brebbia settled on a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Giants on Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Brebbia will now avoid the arbitration process after striking a deal with the Giants to return in 2023. The reliever compiled a serviceable 3.18 ERA and 1.31 WHIP while striking out 54 batters and earning 18 holds over 68 innings in 76 appearances, including 11 starts, with San Francisco in 2022. Brebbia will likely operate in a setup role once again this season, operating ahead of closer Camilo Doval.