Giants' John Brebbia: Throwing at alternate site
Brebbia (elbow) is throwing bullpen sessions twice a week and is progressing well in his rehab from June 2020 Tommy John surgery, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
He is progressing at the alternate training site and could return to the Giants bullpen in the second half.
