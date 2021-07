Brebbia allowed a hit and struck out three in one scoreless inning in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Arizona.

Brebbia has done well since making his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery June 20. He's allowed just one run, two hits and a walk while striking out eight through five innings this season. While he's not likely to see many save chances, he could continue to post solid ratios while working in close games.