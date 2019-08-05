Giants' Johnny Cueto: Aces first rehab test
Cueto (elbow) struck out five over two perfect innings Sunday in his first rehab start with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate.
The appearance marked Cueto's first competitive action since he required Tommy John surgery last August. The 33-year-old's ability to pitch in a game just a year after the major arm injury speaks well to the progress he's made thus far, but he'll still require several more appearances in the minors before the Giants entertain activating him when rosters expand Sept. 1. While Cueto showed pinpoint control (19 strikes on 21 pitches), he'll need to show he can command his full arsenal effectively in his subsequent outings against higher-caliber competition to warrant a look with San Francisco in 2019.
