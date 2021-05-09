Cueto (late) was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and will start against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 35-year-old has officially rejoined the active roster after spending the past three-plus weeks on the injured list. Cueto was off to a strong start in 2021 with a 1.80 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 20 innings, and he'll attempt to pick up where he left off now that's recovered from the lat strain.