Giants' Johnny Cueto: Allows four runs in no-decision
Cueto allowed four runs on 12 hits across five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday. He struck out two and walked none.
Cueto was touched up for two runs on five hits in the first inning before allowing a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in the third. He labored through the fourth inning, when he allowed another run, and was pulled with 93 pitches under his belt after the fifth. So concludes a disappointing season for Cueto, who finishes with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP through 147 innings. The veteran has an opt-out clause in his contract for 2017, but he seems unlikely to command as much money at this point if he did indeed sign with another club.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Evens record at 8-8•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bounces back Tuesday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Can't finish four frames in loss to Dodgers•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Pitches well in tough environment•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Solid in DL return•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rejoins Giants rotation•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...