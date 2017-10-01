Giants' Johnny Cueto: Allows four runs in no-decision

Cueto allowed four runs on 12 hits across five innings in a no-decision against the Padres on Sunday. He struck out two and walked none.

Cueto was touched up for two runs on five hits in the first inning before allowing a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in the third. He labored through the fourth inning, when he allowed another run, and was pulled with 93 pitches under his belt after the fifth. So concludes a disappointing season for Cueto, who finishes with a 4.52 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP through 147 innings. The veteran has an opt-out clause in his contract for 2017, but he seems unlikely to command as much money at this point if he did indeed sign with another club.