Giants' Johnny Cueto: Another rehab outing on tap
Cueto (elbow) will make his next rehab appearance for High-A San Jose on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cueto is set for his fourth rehab outing, his second with San Jose. He surrendered one run on four hits and struck out two over 2.2 frames Thursday in his last minor-league appearance. A timeline for Cueto's return still hasn't been set, but he'll need to be activated and added to the 40-man roster by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the postseason, should the Giants manage to extend their season.
