Giants' Johnny Cueto: Back to light tossing Sunday

Cueto (finger) resumed playing light catch Sunday, Andrew Baggarly of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's promising to see the right-hander getting back on track with his throwing program, although it doesn't bode well for Cueto to miss just two turns in the rotation. Manager Bruce Bochy is confident that he'll return to the rotation soon, but he likely won't be available for at least another week or so. Things should become clearer as he ramps up his throwing.