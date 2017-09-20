Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bounces back Tuesday
Cueto held the Rockies to two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings Tuesday. He walked four and struck out six while receiving a no-decision in a 4-3 walkoff win.
Cueto danced around trouble all night, needing three double plays to escape with his first quality start in September. The 31-year-old issued four walks for the second straight outing, but he was far more efficient this time around, throwing 71 of his 105 pitches for strikes. This was a rare bright spot in a season filled with disappointment, so fantasy owners should tread lightly in Cueto's next start on the road against a dangerous Arizona lineup Monday.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Can't finish four frames in loss to Dodgers•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Pitches well in tough environment•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Solid in DL return•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rejoins Giants rotation•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Set to start Friday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: To throw bullpen to determine status•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...