Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bounces back Tuesday

Cueto held the Rockies to two runs on seven hits over 6.2 innings Tuesday. He walked four and struck out six while receiving a no-decision in a 4-3 walkoff win.

Cueto danced around trouble all night, needing three double plays to escape with his first quality start in September. The 31-year-old issued four walks for the second straight outing, but he was far more efficient this time around, throwing 71 of his 105 pitches for strikes. This was a rare bright spot in a season filled with disappointment, so fantasy owners should tread lightly in Cueto's next start on the road against a dangerous Arizona lineup Monday.