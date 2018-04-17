Giants' Johnny Cueto: Brought off disabled list
Cueto (ankle) was activated from the DL prior to Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Cueto was removed from the disabled list and is starting for Tuesday's matchup against Arizona. After missing a week and a half to a sprained ankle, Cueto will aim to continue his strong start to the season. Over two games (13 innings) he's allowed just one run on nine hits and two walks.
