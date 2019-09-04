Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bullpen scheduled for this weekend

Cueto (elbow) is planning to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto was on the verge of joining the Giants' rotation, but he felt soreness in his upper back during his final rehab start and in a Tuesday bullpen session, so he will remain on the recovery track for now. Expect the Giants to provide another update on Cueto's status after observing him this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories