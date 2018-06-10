Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bullpen session Monday
Cueto (elbow) is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cueto tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday but wanted to throw two additional sessions and a live batting practice before beginning his minor-league rehab stint. He remains on track to potentially rejoin the rotation by the end of the month.
