Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bullpen session Monday

Cueto (elbow) is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday but wanted to throw two additional sessions and a live batting practice before beginning his minor-league rehab stint. He remains on track to potentially rejoin the rotation by the end of the month.

More News
Our Latest Stories