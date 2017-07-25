Giants' Johnny Cueto: Bullpen session possible for Tuesday
Cueto (finger) continued to play catch Monday and may throw a bullpen session Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cueto is one of the numerous pitchers in the league who is currently dealing with a finger blister. The 31-year-old has been on the shelf since July 15 with the finger ailment but appears to be making progress. We should get a better idea of where he's at in his rehab following his potential bullpen session Tuesday.
