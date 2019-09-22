Giants' Johnny Cueto: Can't find plate in loss

Cueto (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Giants fell 8-1 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on two hits and five walks over four innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander's recovery from Tommy John surgery finally hit a serious snag. Cueto tossed only 39 of 78 pitches for strikes, and a four-run second inning ruined his 0.00 ERA since his return. He'll take the mound one more time in 2019 in a home start against the Dodgers on Friday.