Cueto (4-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.

Cueto has now given up at least four runs in three of his last four starts, and the Nationals offense got hot early Sunday to put the right-hander in line for the loss. Across his first 10 starts of the season, the 35-year-old has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.35 WHIP in 54 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Phillies on Friday.