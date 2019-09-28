Giants' Johnny Cueto: Chased early in loss
Cueto (1-2) took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits with a walk and two strikeouts over two innings in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Giants management was debating whether to pitch Cueto one last time in a meaningless game, and all parties -- including his fantasy owners -- probably wish they hadn't given the poor results. Most of the damage done to the 33-year-old was via the long ball (three homers), pushing his HR/9 to 1.7 and ERA to 5.06 through four starts. On a positive note, Cueto's velocity (91.3 mph average) returned to his pre-Tommy John levels, which generates some hope for a bounce-back campaign in 2020 following a full offseason of rest.
