Giants' Johnny Cueto: Cleared for rehab stint

Cueto (elbow) will make his first rehab start in the Arizona League on Sunday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto tossed a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, and he has since been cleared to embark on a rehab assignment. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2018, he could have a chance to join the big-league club for the final month of the season as a reliever.