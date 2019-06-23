Giants' Johnny Cueto: Completes another bullpen session

Cueto (elbow) threw a 45-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto is now mixing in all his pitches and is throwing two bullpen sessions per week as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery. The 33-year-old will attempt to progress to live batting practice in July and move to rehab games in August with the ultimate goal of returning to the majors in September.

