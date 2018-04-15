Giants' Johnny Cueto: Confirmed for Tuesday start
Cueto (ankle) will be activated from the disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Cueto will return to the mound after missing a week and a half with a sprained left ankle. He'll face a tough test in his return, as the Diamondbacks own the eighth-best team OPS in the majors.
