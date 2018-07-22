Giants' Johnny Cueto: Coughs up three homers in no-decision

Cueto threw seven innings Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in the 6-5 loss to Oakland. He gave up three home runs and struck out three in the no-decision.

In three starts since returning from the disabled list with an elbow injury, Cueto has allowed 12 earned runs in just 17 innings, including seven home runs. His ERA is skyrocketed to 2.76 from the 0.84 he owned prior to the DL stint. He'll look to turn things around against Milwaukee on Saturday.