Cueto yielded three runs on three hits and a walk over five innings in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Cueto allowed an RBI triple to Gregory Polanco in the second inning but most of the damage against him came via Bryan Reynolds' two-run homer in the third. He's given up 11 long balls in his last eight starts. The veteran righty saw his ERA climb to 4.09 with a 77:17 K:BB through 16 starts. Cueto is lined up for a tough home matchup against the Dodgers next week.