Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could be ready to return

Cueto (elbow) came out of his rehab start Friday feeling fine and may not need another one, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.

Cueto tossed four scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento, striking out six while walking one, hitting one and allowing four hits. He's expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, at which point the Giants will decide whether his next start will be of the rehab or major-league variety.