Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could be ready to return
Cueto (elbow) came out of his rehab start Friday feeling fine and may not need another one, Jack Magruder of The Sports Xchange reports.
Cueto tossed four scoreless innings for Triple-A Sacramento, striking out six while walking one, hitting one and allowing four hits. He's expected to throw a bullpen session Monday, at which point the Giants will decide whether his next start will be of the rehab or major-league variety.
More News
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Rehab start on tap•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Sharp in rehab debut•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Starting rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Likely bound for rehab appearance•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Throws sim game Monday•
-
Giants' Johnny Cueto: Will throw live batting practice Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...