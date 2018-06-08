Giants' Johnny Cueto: Could return June 30
Cueto (elbow) threw 35 pitches in Friday's bullpen session and still hopes to return June 30 in Arizona, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
He wants to throw two more bullpen sessions and a live batting practice session before embarking a rehab assignment. Cueto also said he may only require two rehab starts before coming off the disabled list, so a return at the end of the month is possible if he doesn't experience any setbacks between now and then. He also mentioned that in April, he was 100 percent sure he would need Tommy John surgery, so this really is evolving into a best-case scenario.
