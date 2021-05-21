Cueto (3-1) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Reds.

Cueto got 13 runs of support prior to exiting the game after completing five innings. In three starts since returning from a lat injury on May 9, Cueto has progressively ramped up his pitch count and managed 89 pitches Thursday. The outing was also a step forward from a results perspective, as he had surrendered seven earned runs in 7.1 innings across his last two outings. Cueto currently lines up to take the mound Wednesday at Arizona.