Giants' Johnny Cueto: Declared Opening Day starter

Cueto was named the starting pitcher for San Francisco's Opening Day game against the Dodgers, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jeff Samardzija will pitch the second game of the season against the Dodgers. Cueto allowed five runs on nine hits across 1.2 innings during Tuesday's 16-3 spring loss to the Cubs. The veteran right-hander missed a majority of the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old returned to make four September starts and posted a 5.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and gathered 13 strikeouts across 16 innings.