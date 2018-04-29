Giants' Johnny Cueto: Delivers quality start in Saturday's win

Cueto (3-0) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.

He settled into a groove after Corey Seager took him deep for a two-run shot in the first inning, and while Cueto wasn't dominant he still provided his fifth straight quality start to begin the season. The right-hander will take a sparkling 0.84 ERA into his next outing Friday in Atlanta.