Giants' Johnny Cueto: Diagnosed with mild flexor strain

Cueto was diagnosed with a mild flexor strain Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cueto was nearing his return to the Giants' rotation before suffering a setback in Monday's rehab start with High-A San Jose. The veteran hurler was removed with forearm tightness, but after further examination he was officially diagnosed with a mild flexor strain. Cueto suffered a flexor strain in 2015 with the Reds and was only sidelined for one game, but fellow Giants pitcher Matt Cain missed the first two months of the 2017 season with a similar injury. It's difficult to approximate a return date for the 31-year-old at this time, so we'll await word from the Giants on that front.