Cueto (4-1) allowed one run on five hits over seven innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Angels.

After allowing an RBI groundout in the second inning, Cueto settled in and rolled through the next five innings without much resistance from the Angels' offense. It was his second-longest outing of the season and he lowered his ERA to 3.45 through 44.1 frames. He's allowed two or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. Cueto is projected to take the mound at home again this weekend against the Cubs.