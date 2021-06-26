Cueto (6-3) hurled seven scoreless innings against Oakland on Friday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out six to take the win.

The right-hander held the Athletics to one extra-base hit (a double) and zero runs. He did so primarily by pitching to contact, as Oakland logged a modest 10 swinging strikes against him. Cueto's quality start was his second in as many games and fourth overall this season. He has yet to strike out more than seven batters in an outing but has managed a respectable 3.63 ERA and 6-3 record. Cueto's next start is tentatively scheduled to come at Arizona on Thursday.