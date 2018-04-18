Giants' Johnny Cueto: Dominates Diamondbacks in first start back from DL

Cueto got a hard-luck no-decision against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, giving up just two hits over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking none in San Francisco's 1-0 defeat to Arizona.

Cueto (ankle) was dominant in his first start coming off the disabled list and was unlucky to be on the short end of what turned out to be the pitching duel of the season so far with counterpart Patrick Corbin. Even though it was disappointing to see him not get a win after posting such a brilliant stat line, it's still been an extremely encouraging start to the season for Cueto, who has given up just one earned run in his first 20 innings after a disappointing campaign last year that saw him post a 4.52 ERA. He certainly looks poised for a bounce-back and he'll carry a brilliant 0.45 ERA and 0.65 WHIP into his next start against the Angels on Sunday.