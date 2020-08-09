Cueto (1-0) grabbed the win Saturday against the Dodgers. He gave up four runs on two hits and three walks while fanning three across 5.2 innings.

Cueto didn't have his best stuff Saturday, but the offense bailed him out, and he pitched well enough to earn his first win of the 2020 campaign. Cueto will try to make it two straight wins in his next start, scheduled for Aug. 14 at home against the Athletics.