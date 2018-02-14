Giants' Johnny Cueto: Easing into throwing due to flu symptoms

Cueto is being eased into throwing because he dealt with the flu shortly before flying to Arizona for spring training, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The decision to ease the right-hander into throwing was initially assumed to just be something typical with veteran pitchers, but it turns out there was another reason behind it. Despite this, this is hardly anything to be concerned about, as Cueto will likely be back to 100 percent in the next few days once he gets more rest. Once he's healthy, he'll look to bounce back after an injury-plagued season in which he produced a a lofty 4.52 ERA and 1.45 WHIP in 147.1 innings pitched.