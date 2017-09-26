Giants' Johnny Cueto: Evens record at 8-8
Cueto (8-8) picked up the win Monday after firing six innings of two-run ball with five hits, two walks and eight strikeouts in a 9-2 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Cueto wasn't a lock for a strong outing against a potent Arizona lineup following his up-and-down 2017 campaign, but he proved to be up to the task and rewarded fantasy owners with his second consecutive quality start. The 31-year-old appears to have regained his dominant stuff, striking out 29 batters over his last four outings (21.2 innings). Cueto will look to finish his season on a strong note in a favorable matchup against the Padres on Sunday.
