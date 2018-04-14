Giants' Johnny Cueto: Expects to be ready Tuesday

Cueto (ankle) thinks he'll be able to start Tuesday once he's eligible to come off the disabled list, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cueto threw 40 pitches in practice Saturday while recovering from a sprained ankle. There had been some question about whether he'd be ready to make his scheduled start, but it sounds like he'll be ready to go, barring setbacks.

