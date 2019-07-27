Giants' Johnny Cueto: Faces live hitters

Cueto (elbow) threw a 25-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Everything went well in what was Cueto's first time facing live hitters since undergoing Tommy John in August of 2018. The 33-year-old is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona League Giants in early August as he works to get back to the majors for the final month of the season.

