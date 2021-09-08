Manager Gabe Kapler said Wednesday that Cueto (elbow) won't throw for at least another 10 days, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cueto has been on the 10-day injured list for a week due to a right elbow strain, and he'll remain shut down for at least another week and a half. Kapler didn't rule out a return during the regular season for the right-hander, but he'll presumably require time to build up following his pause. Even if he's unable to return prior to the end of the regular season in early October, it's certainly plausible that he'll be back in action for the postseason.