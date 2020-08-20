Cueto (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels. He gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while fanning eight across 5.2 innings.

Cueto has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his six starts this season, but the veteran hurler has remained unscathed in the few instances he has struggled thus far. The 34-year-old also posted a season-high mark for strikeouts with eight, and he reduced his ERA to 4.35 with a 1.13 WHIP in 31 innings across six starts in 2020. He gets the Dodgers at home in his next start scheduled for Aug. 25.